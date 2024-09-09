New purpose-built manufacturing facility for Chamberlain Group

Image: Impact Agency / Chamberlain group

Chamberlain Group, the parent company of Grifco, relocated to a new purpose-built manufacturing facility at Somersby, NSW.

Grifco engineers and manufactures roller door products designed for Australian and New Zealand conditions.

The company has more than 110 years of operation in Australia, including over three decades on the Central Coast.

Having outgrown its former warehouse in Gosford, the 19,000 square metre Somersby site will serve as Grifco’s new headquarters.

This is set to bring together Chamberlain Group’s manufacturing, warehousing, and engineering teams from across NSW under one roof for the first time.

Grifco’s operations have contributed to the Central Coast’s local economy for decades, with more than 50 new jobs created in the region.

It is anticipated the new site will increase production capabilities by 200 per cent and boost local employment by 10 per cent in the coming months.

“For 110 years, Grifco has been keeping the doors of Australian businesses open. Our move to this brand- new space represents the next phase of growth for the company, while continuing our decades-long legacy of manufacturing commercial access solutions on the Central Coast,” said Chamberlain Group ANZ vice president and managing director, Grant Emanuel.

“This custom-built facility will create a dynamic environment for expansion, product innovation, community engagement, and importantly, it will allow us to further invest in local talent.”

In collaboration with Chamberlain Group, the new headquarters were developed by local specialists in design and property development, Space Urban.

Construction was undertaken by Crossmuller.

The custom-built design boasts an array of sustainability features, including a 200kW solar PV system, on-site water tanks and EV chargers, as well as extensive employee health and wellbeing facilities.