New prospectus to boost WA’s advanced manufacturing capacity

Image: wpadington / stock.adobe.com

The Cook Government is set to expand Western Australia’s advanced manufacturing capability with the launch of a new prospectus, Western Australia: Advancing the Future of Manufacturing.

The prospectus targets sectors for growth that include energy, defence, mining, space industries, primary industries as well as health and medical life sciences.

Minister Assisting the State and Industry Development, Jobs and Trade minister Stephen Dawson released the prospectus at the meeting of the Advanced Manufacturing Council.

“This prospectus is a game-changer and will profile WA’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and achievements on a national and international stage.

“With the launch of this new prospectus, the Cook Government is making a commitment to build the State’s advanced manufacturing capacity and competitiveness, unlock future business opportunities and create jobs,” said Dawson.

The Advanced Manufacturing Council was established to facilitate engagement between the Western Australian manufacturing sector and the Government.

Adopting advanced manufacturing technologies, processes and business models will enable WA manufacturers to increase their competitiveness in domestic and global supply chains.

“Western Australia’s manufacturing sector is the third largest contributor to our gross State product, contributing more than $18 billion in 2022-23.

“It’s critical that we build our onshore manufacturing ecosystem and this prospectus is a significant step to building our sovereign manufacturing capability and shaping an economically strong and resilient Western Australia,” said Dawson.

Growing advanced manufacturing capability will also help to diversify WA’s economy and generate secure local jobs for Western Australians.

The manufacturing sector is a substantial employer in the State with more than 5,100 local businesses involved in manufacturing.

Technological innovation is being fostered through local companies such as Nexxis, specialising in manufacturing robotic inspection solutions in O’Connor and also through Orthocell, developing medical technologies south of Perth.

The prospectus will grow local manufacturing businesses, attract new investment and encourage advanced manufacturing operations to set up in WA.