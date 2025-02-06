New project to help AUS critical mineral production

Image: Anastasiia/stock.adobe.com

Three new projects have received Major Project Status and are set to help produce critical minerals needed for green energy manufacturing and contribute to economic growth, regional development and employment.

Nico Resources’ Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt Project will see the development of one of the largest deposits of nickel-cobalt in Australia and the world. The development of Wingellina is set to provide a long-term supply of nickel, a critical mineral used to manufacture lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage units.

The Central Desert project 225 kms south-west of Uluru, is near Surveyor Generals Corner, at the junction of the borders of Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

This Wingellina Project is set to create 1,500 construction jobs and 500 direct jobs, has a capital expenditure of $2.9 billion and is projected to operate for more than 40 years.

The next recipient involves the Renascor’s Battery Anode Materials (BAM) Project in South Australia includes a proposed mine and a downstream processing facility.

The BAM Project will commercialise the Siviour graphite deposit, one of the world’s largest proven reserves of graphite.

An eco-friendly process will refine the raw material into high value purified spherical graphite (PSG).

The geology of the site and process methods is set to offer a low-cost competitive advantage. This project will help meet the global demand for PSG, a component found in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles.

This project has an estimated capital expenditure of $609.1 million and will create 400 direct jobs.

Moreover, the final project is the Speewah Fluorite Project in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia, 100 km south of the port of Wyndham.

This mining site and processing facility will produce 97 per cent acid-grade fluorspar. Used for making semiconductors, solar cells and electric vehicle batteries, this mineral will support Australia’s goals for renewable energy.

The project will create an estimated 300 jobs during construction and over 150 direct jobs. It has a capital expenditure of $236 million.

These projects align with the Australian Government’s Future Made in Australia plan and will support the global transition to net zero.