New program to increase representation in tech

Image: Nopphon/stock.adobe.com

The Tech Council of Australia (TCA) has announced the launch of The Next Wave: Women’s Tech Transition to create more accessible pathways for women in tech. The program will be in partnership with _nology, SEEK, Ubank and Project F.

Following a grant received from the federal government’s Building Women’s Careers Program, The Next Wave program will discuss the lack of representation of women in the tech workforce and industry.

“Women still represent only one in four tech workers in Australia—a statistic that does not reflect the broader demographics of our society,” said TCA CEO Damian Kassabgi.

“To ensure Australia remains a global technology leader, we must do more to increase the opportunities for women to reskill and upskill into tech jobs.”

TCA research has shown that it is more common for women to transition into tech roles mid-career rather than at the start of their careers. By highlighting this at The Next Wave program, the TCA will prioritise increasing women’s participation in tech industries.

“In every skills area that’s in shortage in Australia has something in common, and that is a really skewed distribution by gender, so we’re making this investment to do something about it,” said minister for Skills and Training Andrew Giles.

“I am really proud of our Building Women’s Careers program and the opportunities it will provide women across the country.”

The TCA represents companies and broader tech ecosystems within Australia’s tech sector. Through this new program, by fostering diversity within workplaces, the TCA has a plan of reaching 1.2 million jobs by 2030.