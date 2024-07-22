Government expands Global Supply Chain Program for defence companies

Image: James Arup/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government is increasing export opportunities for the Australian defence industry through a significant expansion of the Global Supply Chain (GSC) Program, with several local manufacturers to benefit.

The Program is aimed at supporting Australian businesses to integrate into global supply chains, diversify their revenue, drive economies of scale and build resilience through exports.

With the expansion, the number of major defence companies, known as primes, participating in the GSC Program will almost double from seven to 13.

The successful companies are:

Babcock

BAE Systems

Boeing

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Kongsberg

L3 Harris

Lockheed Martin

Moog

Northrup Grumman

Raytheon

Rheinmetall

SAAB; and;

Thales.

Since its inception, the Program has delivered 2,450 contracts worth over $1.9 billion to 258 Australian suppliers.

Minister for Defence Industry, the hon Pat Conroy MP, said the Federal Government understands how important the defence industry is to meeting strategic needs and contributing to a future made in Australia.

“Expanding the program will provide Australian businesses with greater access to the broader export markets, and will increase opportunities to integrate into the international supply chains of the GSC Program partners,” said Conroy.

The expansion of the Program delivers on a commitment made in the landmark Defence Industry Development Strategy (DIDS).

The DIDS outlined the importance of the GSC Program and the need to expand the number of participants to assist with scale, competitiveness and sustainability.

The DIDS also outlined the defence industrial base we need in Australia, and how we will grow it, and articulated for the first time the strategic rationale for a sovereign defence industrial base and its paramount importance to Australia’s national security.

Defence industry is critical to delivering on this key objective, and exports are strategically important to grow the resilience of the Australian defence industrial base.