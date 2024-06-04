New program to boost local health tech sector by upskilling Victorians

Image: wavebreak3/stock.adobe.com

People living with a disability will benefit from more locally manufactured disability devices thanks to an innovative training program backed by the Allan Labor Government.

Acting minister for Skills and TAFE Natalie Hutchins today welcomed a new initiative by NORTH Link to help boost local manufacturing skills in the design and production of assistive technology.

This new training program is supported by $1.2 million from the Allan Government and will help service providers improve assistive technology products and teach healthcare providers more about how these products are made.

Assistive technology includes equipment, tools, software and devices ranging from wheelchairs and mobility aids to screen readers and voice-controlled home appliances.

This technology helps the elderly and people with disabilities to perform daily activities that might otherwise be difficult.

Hutchins said they are backing the health-tech sector by “supporting Victoria’s world-class TAFEs to provide the training and skills needed for a new generation of jobs in this industry.”

“This project is a shining example of how collaboration between training providers and industry can ensure Victorians get the skills they need for the jobs they want in areas of high demand.”

NORTH Link, Swinburne University and Bendigo Kangan Institute of TAFE are collaborating with the health and manufacturing industry, allied health professionals, people with disabilities and their carers to develop the training program.

With the majority of assistive technology devices being imported into Australia, having an upskilled local workforce will result in assistive technology being more readily available and fit-for-purpose.

Health technology is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Victoria, generating more than $3 billion worth of exports and supporting more than 51,700 jobs across the state.

This initiative will help Victorians access the training and skills they need for a rewarding career in the advanced manufacturing sector.