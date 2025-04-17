New program set to supercharge Tasmanian exports

Image: MAGNIFIER/stock.adobe.com

A Tasmanian exports Program has been launched at an exporter roundtable hosted by premier and minister for Trade and Major Investment, Jeremy Rockliff.

The Tasmanian Government’s Export Essentials program will help trade uplift in Tasmania by equipping businesses with the skills, strategies, and confidence to succeed in highly competitive interstate and international markets.

Rockliff said the program provides an opportunity for Tasmanian businesses to expand their reach and drive long-term growth.

“This program will deliver the critical skills, insights, and pathways businesses need to thrive in export markets,” he said.

“Exporting fuels job creation, sales growth, and profitability—this initiative ensures Tasmanian businesses are equipped to compete and succeed on the global stage.

“The self-paced program is available at no cost to businesses and offers two in-depth courses covering key topics such as: Scaling operations for export growth, Global market entry strategies and Logistics and supply chain management.”

Participants who complete the international-level course may also become eligible to apply for Austrade’s Export Market Development Grant, opening up new funding opportunities to support their export journey.

We know our exports are helping drive Tasmania’s economic success.

Premier Rockliff highlighted Tasmania’s export resilience and economic strength, noting that the state’s exports hit $4.5 billion in 2024—a 2.5 per cent increase despite a national decline of 6.9 per cent over the same period.

“This program is a key pillar of our Tasmanian Trade Action Plan 2024-25 and reinforces our Government’s commitment to helping local businesses grow and thrive,” said Rockliff.

“Tasmania is open for business, and we are backing our exporters with the tools, resources, and investment they need to succeed.”

The Export Essentials Program is part of the Government’s 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future, ensuring Tasmania remains the best place to live, work, raise a family, invest, and do business.