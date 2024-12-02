New plan to shape future of TAS workforce

Image: vovez/stock.adobe.com

The Tasmanian Government is aiming to pave the way for the future of vocational education and training learners with the launch of the Tasmanian Skills Plan.

The Plan is a comprehensive strategy that will shape the future of Tasmania’s workforce through responsive, innovative training tailored to the needs of learners and the needs of their industries and businesses.

Minister for Skills and Training, Felix Ellis, said that by investing in our people, we can future-proof our workforce for years to come.

“When vocational education and training champions the learner’s success, we get better outcomes for all,” said Ellis.

“A strong focus of the Tasmanian Skills Plan is to prepare people for work, ensuring adequate language, literacy, numeracy, digital skills, and general employability skills are developed.

“Extensive collaboration with industry, businesses, learners, and training providers has shaped this plan, and together, it reflects a shared vision to future-proof our workforce for years to come – a key part of our Government’s 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future.”

Ellis said that the industry-aligned plan builds on training programs like High-Vis Army, partnerships in the seafood and maritime sector and other critical industries.

“Ensuring Tasmanians gain practical skills that will see them secure job opportunities, will drive our strong economy and support our community,” he said.

Also launched today was the Tasmanian Regional Employment Projections Data Dashboard, which provides insights into Tasmania’s future workforce needs based on the current expected economic and labour market outlook.

“This level of data has not been previously available, so I’m particularly excited about the future insights that this dashboard offers regional communities and stakeholders,” said Ellis.

“This information will help users like industry, training providers and Councils better plan for skills and jobs of the future.”

The Tasmanian Government’s 2024-25 Budget secured nearly $40 million in new funding to support thousands of Tasmanians into the workforce and to deliver the skills and training they need to succeed.