Applied Robotics’ new partnership with OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation brings true plug-and-play autonomy to Australian factories.

For years, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have promised to make factories faster, safer and more flexible. However, integrating them with existing systems, configuring routes and adapting to daily changes has required specialised engineering support to maintain business-as-usual outcomes.

Applied Robotics’ new partnership with OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation is focused on making these systems work for regular operators. Production staff can now control AMRs directly from a tablet – dragging and dropping destinations, adjusting for blocked aisles and responding to production changes in real-time.

This capability is crucial for Australian manufacturers who must switch between product variations and smaller production runs compared to global operations, adapting to daily changes without waiting for engineers to reprogram equipment.

The difference is integration

While OTTO’s vehicles have proven themselves over 13 years in the US, the breakthrough for Australian manufacturers is the seamless integration. With SCADA, PLC and MES systems, plus training developed to onboard everyone from operators to engineers, these AMRs now work together with existing infrastructure.

As system integrators, Applied Robotics brings together all the pieces in one package, including 24/7 support and managed leasing options. This ecosystem means manufacturers don’t need to piece together solutions from multiple vendors or worry about compatibility issues.

“Applied Robotics’ focus was to partner with a technology provider that could ensure any operator can pick up and use the fleet management software intuitively,” said Isaac Roach, chief operating officer of Applied Robotics. “The same staff who drive forklifts or push trolleys can now control autonomous vehicles themselves without a technical engineer.

“The end goal is to enable hands-free manufacturing, truck-to-truck, where operators oversee production rather than physically moving materials.”

Exploring applications from food and beverage to assembly lines

In a bakery, operators traditionally push heavy trolleys of flour and ingredients from storage to mixing stations multiple times per shift. Now, an OTTO AMR handles these movements automatically, navigating around workers and equipment while staff focus on quality and production. Operators tap a tablet when they need more supplies.

For discrete manufacturing, AMRs can replace forklifts. Roach recalled working with a building products manufacturer, where units move from station to station as they’re assembled. Instead of workers manually lifting products or waiting for forklifts, the AMR created a smooth, continuous flow.

Additionally, this integration has seen Applied Robotics work with a plastics manufacturer, where 13 people per shift manually bring pallets to a centralised palletisation location.

“OTTO AMRs – handling everything from 150kg component trolleys to 1,900kg pallets – will take care of these movements, freeing workers for higher-value tasks while eliminating the physical strain,” said Roach.

The robots can also be programmed to follow behind workers during pick operations, keeping materials at hand while eliminating the need to drag or push heavy carts.

Another feature of integrating AMRSs are autonomous forklifts, which help drive safer operations from day one. Forklift incidents remain one of manufacturing’s highest injury risks, causing multiple fatalities in Australian facilities every year, along with manual handling and repetitive strain injuries. AMRs help mitigate these risks while operating safely alongside workers, using advanced sensors to navigate around people and obstacles.

See it before you build it

Before committing to any investment, manufacturers can explore these applications at their own facilities through on-site demonstrations and workflow analysis to identify the most valuable use cases. Before any robots hit your floor, Applied Robotics uses Rockwell’s Emulate 3D software to create a digital twin of your facility. The simulation can model days or weeks of production, identifying potential bottlenecks and optimising traffic patterns.

The simulation shows how AMRs will navigate the facility, where they’ll charge and how they’ll interact with your existing equipment. At TAFE Queensland, Applied Robotics mapped out the entire training facility to ensure smooth operation alongside students and other equipment and design the optimum flow.

Built on proven foundations

This partnership extends a 30-year collaboration between Applied Robotics and Rockwell Automation. As a Gold OEM Partner, the company has collaborated on numerous projects, including the $3 million advanced manufacturing laboratory for TAFE Queensland, where OTTO AMRs are already in operation.

“To successfully achieve this partnership, Applied Robotics has met rigorous criteria, including comprehensive training, hands-on experience and successful OTTO Motors deployments,” said Kevin Cole, market access manager, South Pacific at Rockwell Automation.

Since most Australian manufacturers already run on Rockwell PLCs, OTTO AMRs integrate seamlessly into existing systems without requiring new infrastructure, control systems or retraining.

Making it work for your operation

Applied Robotics offers 24/7 monitoring and support. If an AMR requires attention during a night shift, the team responds immediately to keep production moving. Operators can also log in remotely to monitor fleet status, adjust routes or even take direct control of vehicles.

The operating lease option removes the need for upfront capital, shifting costs from capex to opex. Through maintained operating leases – similar to traditional forklift arrangements – Applied Robotics handles all maintenance, and if a unit needs replacement, takes care of it.

“For manufacturers, this means that a comprehensive production logistics solution is available under one roof and backed by global experience with local delivery capability,” said Cole.