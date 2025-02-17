New partnership to deliver fuel cells to the aviation industry

Image: AMSL Aero

Deakin University’s Hycel and AMSL Aero have announced a research partnership that will help deliver higher-performing hydrogen fuel cells for aviation applications.

This industry-research partnership exemplifies Deakin’s pivotal role in supporting industry innovations that deliver a more sustainable world.

“Hycel’s role is to support industry to develop, test, scale and adopt hydrogen technologies to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels,” said Hycel director professor, Tiffany Walsh.

“We do this by providing specialist hydrogen infrastructure, equipment, expertise and research insights that are currently unavailable to Australian industry.”

Hycel Technology Hub, at Deakin’s Warrnambool campus in southwest Victoria, is equipped with high pressure, high flow hydrogen labs, the only hydrogen fuel cell testing equipment of its kind in Australia and has provision for industry co-location.

AMSL Aero is the first industry partner to access commercial testing of fuel cells at Hycel, following the facility’s official opening in October 2024.

“AMSL Aero’s partnership with Hycel will help to verify fuel cell performance and durability for remote and regional flight applications, which is a key step in the development of Vertiia, Australia’s first passenger-capable, emission-free, long-range hydrogen-powered vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft,” said AMSL Aero’s senior project engineer, Simon Coburn.

“Our partnership leverages hydrogen expertise from AMSL’s international fuel cell partner, and combined with AMSL and Hycel personnel, develops cross sector hydrogen expertise for Australia.”

AMSL Aero is a home-grown Australian aerospace company with a clear mission to manufacture an aircraft that will save lives as an air ambulance and emergency response vehicle and quietly revolutionise passenger and cargo transit in remote and regional areas.

The aircraft, ‘Vertiia,’ is powered by hydrogen and provides fast, emissions-free air transport. It takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter and uses less energy per seat than a high-speed train. Hycel is Deakin University’s hydrogen hub with a hands-on approach to real-world hydrogen application.

Hycel partners with industry to validate and optimise hydrogen technologies, energy systems, materials and manufacturing processes and develops education and social licence pathways and products to support the energy transition.

“We designed Hycel Technology Hub to provide hydrogen fuel cell prototyping, assembly, testing and validating capability to unlock new markets for industry and support growth of low and zero-carbon solutions,” said Walsh.

“It’s exciting to welcome AMSL Aero as another industry partner working towards developing hydrogen technologies that will reduce emissions and increase efficiency.”