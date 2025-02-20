New NSW standards for lithium-ion battery in effect

Image: xiaoliangge/stock.adobe.com

The first stage of nation-leading product safety standards and an Australia-first information standard for e-micromobility vehicles are now in effect in NSW.

The NSW Government has introduced two separate standards to reduce the risks posed by lithium-ion powered e-bikes, e-scooters, and similar products.

“These measures will provide retailers, manufacturers and consumers with critical compliance guidelines to protect lives and property,” said FRNSW commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell.

These products are increasingly being linked to fires if they are built with low quality components or are used or charged incorrectly. According to the latest Fire and Rescue NSW data, e-micromobility vehicles caused 193 fires between 2022 and 2025, with the rate of fires caused by these devices continuing to rise each year.

E-micromobility Safety Standards: Stage one in effect from 1 February 2025

The prescribed safety standards ensure e-micromobility vehicles, their associated batteries and chargers are built with safe and compliant components, so consumers are better protected from fire risk.

Since 1 February this year, all retailers and manufacturers can only sell e-micromobility devices in NSW with components that comply with the newly prescribed safety standards.

In 2025 NSW Fair Trading will be conducting education-focussed compliance activities for the first stage of safety standards, to ensure traders know their responsibilities under the new rules.

Compliance officers will start the first phase of education-focussed compliance activities from 24 February 2025.

Further standards for e-micromobility vehicles on mandatory testing and certification as well as mandatory labelling requirements come into effect in August 2025 and February 2026 respectively.

When these standards come into effect, businesses selling non-compliant e-micromobility vehicles will be subject to penalties of up to $825,000.

E-micromobility Information Standard: In effect from 19 February 2025

To complement the safety standards the NSW Government has also introduced a new Australian-first information standard for e-micromobility vehicles.

Information Standards regulate what guidance and warnings are provided to consumers about goods and services, keeping them informed of products’ risks and how they can be avoided.

The new information standard will cover product safety information, fire safety and emergency procedures, product end of life and storage, as well as electrical safety and advice on road rules*.

To provide businesses time to comply with the new information standard, NSW Fair Trading will focus on educating retailers about their responsibilities in the first six months of compliance activities.

From 1 August 2025, if the new e-micromobility information standard is not provided at point of sale, retailers could be subject to penalties of up to $5,500 for each breach.