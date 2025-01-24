New NSW Gov’t Industrial Lands Action Plan

Image: praethip/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government has released its Industrial Lands Action Plan which sets out a new approach to plan, secure, and manage the supply of industrial lands.

The action plan is focused on opening up more land zoned for industrial or similar purposes, such as depots, distribution centres, factories and warehouses.

These services are crucial to the economic viability of our cities and towns as they create ongoing jobs and are critical for the production and delivery of construction materials.

“In 2024 alone, industrial related industries and activities contributed approximately $174 billion in gross value to the NSW economy, the Industrial Lands Action Plan provides industry, developers and councils with a holistic and state-wide approach to actively plan, secure, manage and monitor industrial lands across NSW,” said minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

“By unlocking the supply of well-located, serviced and competitive industrial land, we are helping to drive investment, create jobs and support the construction industry in the delivery of housing.

The action plan will identify lands as State, Regional, or Locally Significant, to make sure that each plays a role in supporting economic activity and long-term growth.

This will also help guide infrastructure investments that unlock the potential of each area.

The NSW industrial sector is facing escalating land values, increased rents and in some locations almost zero vacancies in industrial lands.

The Industrial Lands Action Plan outlines initiatives to boost the supply of industrial lands.

This includes:

delivering a statewide categorisation policy and approach for the supply pipeline of industrial lands to replace the Retain, Review and Plan and Manage policies;

making planning policy amendments to increase flexibility on land zoned for industrial purposes, and

implementing an Employment Land Development Program to coordinate infrastructure investment for the supply of industrial land over the next two decades.

The Industrial Lands Action Plan will also provide industry, council and developers the opportunity to see where there is underutilised or isolated industrial lands.