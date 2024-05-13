New Notice to Market to lift standards in Victoria’s solar industry

Image: Eaknarin/stock.adobe.com

Solar Victoria has released its Notice to Market for 2024–25 to ensure all clean energy systems are installed safely, fit-for-purpose and future-ready.

The annual Notice to Market provides the Victorian solar industry with a clear overview of rules and expectations for participation in the Solar Homes Program.

This year the Notice to Market introduces nine new mandatory requirements and four new recommendations.

New requirements are aimed at strengthening consumer protections, supporting Victoria’s circular economy, contributing to energy grid stability, and enhancing installation quality under the Solar Homes Program.

Victoria CEO Stan Krpan said the Notice to Market has and will continue to play an important role in raising the bar for Victoria’s solar industry.

“The new mandatory requirements and recommendations have been the subject of consultation, and we appreciate the support of relevant peak bodies, government agencies, industry retailers and manufacturers, installers, consumer advocates and recyclers.

“We thank the industry for its ongoing commitment to safety and quality, helping Victorians transition to clean energy. Meeting these requirements will help deliver the best safety and quality outcomes for Victorians who are enthusiastically making the switch to more energy-efficient all-electric homes,” said Krpan.

A telemarketing ban now in effect will help to protect vulnerable consumers from unsolicited calls and high-pressure tactics under the Solar Homes Program.

Customers investing in home energy storage systems will also be provided with a financial battery system performance estimate by their retailer to help them make an informed decision.

Solar Homes retailers must also ensure installers are equipped with battery labelling kits compliant with Australian Standards, and remove replaced solar PV systems, or system components from the premises, unless otherwise agreed with the customer.

From 1 July 2024, it will be mandatory for solar systems installed under Solar Homes to have an active internet connection where practicable to do so.

This will help to support more solar to be installed on the grid and allow customers to better participate in the grid of the future.

Requirements and recommendations in this Notice to Market are also aimed at improving the quality and safety of hot water system installations.

These improvements are targeted by strengthening the requirement for hot water heat pump installers to have the appropriate refrigerant handling licences.

Other new recommendations relate to installer accreditation, e-waste record keeping, and increasing household access to hot water during a power outage.