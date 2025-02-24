New multimillion-dollar Arnott Group facility

Image: Arnott's Group

The Arnott’s Group has opened a multimillion-dollar manufacturing facility that spans 45,000 sqm in Rowville, Victoria.

Arnott’s Group CEO, George Zoghbi, said the business was proud to be back in Melbourne, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to local manufacturing and product innovation.

“Arnott’s has been at the forefront of manufacturing in Australia for 160 years. Our new Rowville facility ensures we continue to drive product innovation and remain ready to cater to consumer trends as they emerge,” he said.

“We know that Australian consumers are increasingly seeking nutritious snacking options that deliver on both taste and quality. Rowville gives us unparallelled manufacturing capabilities to grow our better-for-you portfolio and offer consumers greater choice across supermarket aisles.

“Our success is built upon strong partnerships with Australian suppliers and logistics providers. Today’s announcement strengthens these important relationships across Victoria and the country and further cements our footprint in the state.”

In 2021, The Arnott’s Group acquired Diver Foods, and later the Freedom Foods brands consolidating them into The Good Food Partners Business which is today one of Australia’s largest producers of branded and private label cereals, muesli, nutritional snacks, and bars.

The site features three main manufacturing areas, including a dedicated allergen-free and extruded products zone, an R&D culinary centre and two logistics warehouses.

The official opening was attended by the Victorian minister for Industry and Advanced Manufacturing, The Hon. Colin Brooks MP alongside member for Aston, Mary Doyle MP, the member for Rowville, The Hon. Kim Wells MP, members for South-Eastern Metropolitan, Michael Galea MLC and Lee Tarlamis MLC, Elder Mark Brown from the Bunurong Land Council, and key suppliers.

“Arnott’s is one of Australia’s most loved brands and they have been manufacturing in Australia for 160 years. The company’s growing presence in Victoria is testament to our skilled local workforce – and that workforce will grow with this expansion at Good Food Partners,” said Brooks.

The site manufactures recognised brands including Freedom Cereals, Messy Monkeys, Sunsol, Heritage Mill, Arnold’s Farm, Arnott’s Treatles and Sam’s Pantry. Annually, the site produces 180 million muesli and protein bars, 40 million oat sachets and 300 million bowls of muesli.