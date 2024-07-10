New medicine manufacturing centre opened at Monash Technology Precinct

Image: Monash University

Victorian Deputy premier and minister for Medical Research the Hon Ben Carroll has officially opened the newly built Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (MMIC) within the heart of the Monash Technology Precinct, Clayton.

The centre is set to accelerate medical innovation and the development of life-saving treatments.

The project was funded through an $8.58 million investment from the Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund and $4 million from Monash University.

MMIC’s expansion to Clayton builds on the Centre’s work based at the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS) in Parkville to provide further opportunities for innovation across medicine formulation, resolving manufacturing process challenges and building supply of highly-skilled, industry ready candidates for the workforce.

Minister Carroll also announced a grant awarded to MMIC by the Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics (Cumming Global Centre).

The grant will fund the development of a potential new therapeutic agent for the treatment of respiratory infections and inflammation, with the aim to help safeguard the community against both existing and future viruses.

Director of MMIC, professor Michelle McIntosh said the Centre’s expansion to Clayton will deliver far-reaching benefits to the Victorian community.

“This new facility represents a significant advancement in Victoria’s research commercialisation opportunities. Our team of dedicated pharmaceutical scientists are committed to driving forward the end-to-end development of a range of medicines using state-of-the-art technology, from laboratory-scale projects right through to local manufacture of medicines for clinical trials,” said McIntosh.

Inaugural director of the Cumming Global Centre, Melbourne Laureate Professor Sharon Lewin congratulated Professor McIntosh on the grant.

“In a globally competitive process, Professor McIntosh’s exploration of an innovative delivery system to treat future respiratory viruses stood out for both scientific excellence and its alignment to the Centre’s mission to advance the science behind therapeutics for pathogens of pandemic potential,” said McIntosh.

Monash University vice-chancellor and president professor Sharon Pickering said the permanent MMIC facility is an important new addition to the Monash Technology Precinct.

“This new facility will further strengthen the research and development capability of the Monash Technology Precinct innovation ecosystem, joining world-leading research and technology organisations such the CSIRO, the Melbourne Centre for Nanofabrication, the Victorian Heart Hospital and the soon-to-be completed Moderna manufacturing facility,” said Pickering.

MMIC Clayton is a purpose designed and built facility including laboratory and office space, co-located with the Australian Synchrotron in the heart of the Monash Technology Precinct.