New Moderna facility edges closer

Construction of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility has reached the halfway mark this week, ahead of schedule.

Minister for industry and innovation Ben Carroll visited the Clayton site to celebrate the achievement of this significant construction milestone for the facility, the first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

On schedule for completion in 2024, Moderna’s manufacturing facility will have the capacity to produce 100 million vaccine doses per year for respiratory diseases.

Moderna plans to manufacture a range of mRNA vaccines at the facility from their pipeline for respiratory health conditions including influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.

Moderna Australia & New Zealand general manager Michael Azrak spoke about the new facility.

“We’re thrilled by the rapid progress we’ve made in constructing our first large-scale mRNA manufacturing facility for Australia, bringing us one step closer to its completion in the second half of 2024,” he said.

“This milestone underscores Moderna’s unwavering commitment to providing Australians with timely access to pandemic response capabilities and the vital capacity to manufacture groundbreaking mRNA vaccines for seasonal respiratory and emerging viruses.”

The construction phase has created up to 500 jobs and up to 500 additional advanced manufacturing jobs will be created once the facility is operational.

The Manufacturing Facility is a key component of Moderna’s strategic investment into Australia, complemented by the recent opening of Moderna’s Regional Research Centre for Respiratory Medicines and Tropical Disease and Moderna Headquarters for Australia, New Zealand, South-East Asia and Oceania in Victoria.

Moderna is also forming partnerships with Victoria’s world-leading medical research institutes and clinical trial networks, allowing Victorians to be among the first people in the world to trial new mRNA medicines for a range of health conditions.

Minister for industry and innovation Ben Carroll celebrated the announcement.

“Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine manufacturing facility making its home in Victoria sends a strong signal to the world that we are global leaders in mRNA research and development,” he said.

“The facility is is currently Australia’s largest advanced manufacturing project.

“Today marks another important milestone in Victoria’s partnership with the Commonwealth Government and Moderna, as we look to build Australia’s mRNA industry, manufacture vaccines locally, create jobs and change lives for decades to come,” Carroll said.

The Victorian Government invested $12.3 million in the 2023/24 budget to develop mRNA technology and builds on the $1.3 billion investment in medical research since 2014.

Victoria is responsible for almost 60 per cent of Australia’s pharmaceutical exports – making it our highest-value advanced manufacturing export – and the biotech sector supports more than 100,000 full-time jobs.