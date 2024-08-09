New Medtech research facility focused on innovation

Image: Brigitte/stock.adobe.com

A nation-first medtech facility backed by the Victorian Government is giving people living with disability a say in the development of technology that will improve their quality of life.

Minister for Skills and TAFE, Gayle Tierney visited Medical Technology Victoria (MedTechVic) at Swinburne University of Technology to inspect the LivingAT Facility.

At the factility, people with lived disability experience, their carers, allied health and clinical professionals, engineers, designers and industry are co-creating new assistive technology.

“The LivingAT Facility is a great example of what can be achieved when universities, government and industry join the dots and bring lived experience, expertise and industry into the one room,” said Tierney.

The LivingAT Facility is the first fully accessible research space developing, prototyping and manufacturing assistive technology, thanks to a $6.7 million investment by the Labor Government.

Assistive technology includes equipment, tools, software and devices that help the elderly and people living with disabilities to perform daily activities that might otherwise be difficult.

The MedTechVic team has used the LivingAT Facility to create three new prototypes set to transform everyday tasks for people who have mobility issues.

Additionally, during a series of workshops MedTechVic worked closely with people who use a wheelchair and people with disabilities to co-design products including the Comfort Seat, the GlideMate and the Sit & Stroll.

Since the project began, MedTechVic have developed 26 industry partnerships, completed six product prototypes ready for commercialisation, nine proof-of-concepts to develop with industry and four R&D projects.

The Victorian Government’s $350 million Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund (VHESIF) invests in capital works, applied research and research infrastructure projects at universities to boost productivity and Victoria’s economy.

Swinburne also received funding through VHESIF for multiple innovative initiatives including $5.2 million to upgrade the Ngarrgu Tindebeek supercomputer.