New manufacturing site available in Geelong

Spanning over 3,600sqm, the site is set to suit a notable company looking to occupy a brand-new space.

Bisinella Developments is excited to announce the development of a new industrial factory in Geelong, which is set to generate 100 local jobs and provide a high-quality space for a local business.

The factory is designed to provide a large industrial space for a local manufacturing or logistics business, spanning a total of more than 3,600sqm.

The site includes an air-conditioned open plan office connected via Opticomm High Speed Fibre and includes a separate amenities block for factory workers.

The warehouse is fully fenced with three secure electric gates, displays modern landscaping, and will be fully operational when the successful leaser moves in.

The development is being built by trusted construction management partner Plan Group Geelong.

Colliers Sales & Leasing specialist Ben Young said this is an exciting opportunity for a national or international company to occupy a brand-new warehouse with easy access to Princes Highway.

“The Geelong industrial market has not seen a warehouse of this size built for a number of years that is offered for lease,” Young said.

“The facility caters comprehensively to its tenants’ needs, spanning 3,637m2 and encompasses essential features such as a spacious canopy, generously sized offices, and top-notch amenities for staff convenience.”

“The warehouse itself boasts an impressive internal clearance of approximately 9.8m, providing ample vertical space for various storage needs. Additionally, the facility offers the convenience of drive-through access and can include a substantial 3,000sqm of prepared crushed rock-hard stand area, depending on tenants needs,” he said.

Bisinella Developments Director Richard Bisinella said the development was a hallmark of the organisation which has a proud history of investing and generating jobs in the Geelong region.

“This warehouse is proof of our confidence in the local industry, which we have supported by developing industrial land and custom-built factories for more than 40 years,” Bisinella said.

“Bisinella owns, leases, and manages more than 110,000m2 of warehouse space, with this latest edition to be tailored to the manufacturing or logistics sector.

“Geelong is renowned as a major manufacturing and logistics hub, connecting the broader western Victoria region with not only Melbourne but also international markets,” he said.

“Our company is at the heart of industrial growth in Geelong and our mission is to make the Bisinella Industrial Estate an attractive option for businesses wanting to relocate to the local region.”