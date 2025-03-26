New manufacturing program for Central Coast businesses

Image: stellastock/stock.adobe.com

Central Coast manufacturers are encouraged to apply for funding available from a new $800,000 pilot program launched by the NSW Government to boost productivity, reduce costs and increase competitiveness.

The Lean Manufacturing Pilot Program will provide small-to-medium-sized manufacturers across regional NSW with funding to undertake audits by professional consultants.

“Manufacturing has long been a part of our identity with local businesses employing thousands of workers, providing good jobs and a good future for our region,” said minister for the Hunter and the Member for Swansea Yasmin Catley.

“The Lean Manufacturing Pilot Program will help support local manufacturers to improve their operations and continue to go from strength to strength.”

Lean manufacturing is an internationally recognised business management process that revolves around the principles of continuous improvement, waste elimination, and a customer-centric approach.

It focuses on creating products more efficiently by eliminating unnecessary steps, saving time and using fewer materials in the production process. This approach helps businesses produce goods with fewer resources, without compromising on quality.

More efficient processes mean production lines manufacture fewer products with defects, which in turn reduces operating costs related to providing returns and waste disposal.

The audits, undertaken as part of the program, will offer tailored recommendations to help businesses identify inefficiencies, streamline operations, reduce waste and increase productivity, while also highlighting training opportunities for staff.

North Wyong-based Donaldson Filtration Solutions, the Australasian hub of a leading global manufacturer, has successfully used lean manufacturing principles.

Manufacturing is a key driver of the NSW economy, contributing nearly 30 per cent of Australia’s total manufacturing output.

In regional NSW, the sector generates $32 billion in sales and employs 84,000 workers, reinforcing the need for continued support to strengthen and future-proof the industry.

Manufacturing employs 10,600 people in the Central Coast and contributed $1.4 billion to the Coast’s Gross Regional Product in 2023-24.

Industry research by Binder Dijker Otte (BDO) suggests that adopting lean manufacturing can boost small-to-medium-sized businesses’ profit margins by up to three times, depending on their size and turnover.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development designed the pilot program following in-depth industry consultation, which highlighted the need for more support in adopting lean manufacturing principles to ensure regional manufacturers remain globally competitive.

The Lean Manufacturing Pilot Program is part of the NSW Government’s ongoing commitment to supporting manufacturing industries across the state as they navigate rising costs and market challenges.

Expressions of interest for the audits are now open to eligible manufacturers and will close at 4pm on Monday 31 March 2025, with funding allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the program, including guidelines and Expression of Interest details, go to the Lean Manufacturing Pilot Program webpage or email economic.programs@dpird.nsw.gov.au.