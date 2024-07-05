New Maker Project STEM grants

Image: insta_photos/stock.adobe.com

Minister for industry and science Ed Husic has launched round 3 of the Maker Projects Community STEM Engagement programs, which provides total funding of $1 million per year over two years.

Grants of between $20,000 and $100,000 are now available to organisations across the country to deliver STEM projects.

The funding will be delivered through collaborative partnerships with entities such as libraries, schools, and non-for-profit bodies.

“Inspiring young Australians to engage in STEM learning is what these grants are all about,” said Husic.

“We will need more and more young Australians to pursue STEM skills and qualifications, so they’re equipped to enter the global tech-based economy.”

The projects mean young people can apply existing STEM knowledge to engage in a range of technologies and unique events across the country.

Previous rounds of the Maker Projects grants have supported students and young people who are historically underrepresented in STEM education and careers, including girls, regional and remote students, and students with a disability.

“Young people who live in the regions, the outback and the outer suburbs should have the same opportunity as kids from the city to engage in a wide range of STEM learning tools,” said Husic.

Applications are open until Wednesday, 14 August 2024.