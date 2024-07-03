New locally manufactured concussion diagnosis device heads to the U.S

Image: AMGC

Australian MedTech manufacturer Headsafe has commercialised a portable brain injury assessment device to provide faster diagnosis of potential concussions called Nurochek.

Backed by co-investment from the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC), the home-grown technology is FDA cleared and is now available in the United States.

As a result of the project, Headsafe has established local manufacturing capabilities, doubled its R&D expenditure, and will generate substantial export sales.

The Headsafe project will employ 17 new staff and is expected to generate $84 million in revenues over the next five-years.

Every four minutes, someone in Australia is hospitalised with a head injury, with 24 per cent of all concussive episodes caused by sport.

The time taken for a patient to be diagnosed with concussion has largely been based on rudimentary field assessments, and diagnosis is often delayed.

As a result, the potential for misdiagnosis or delay in treatment is high.

Founder of Headsafe, Dr. Adrian Cohen, said the speed and accuracy of concussion diagnosis is key to patient outcomes.

“Far too often head injuries are left undiagnosed, or untreated, because of delays in attaining a diagnosis or guesswork in the field – be it a sporting, motor vehicle or other injury. Nurochek aims to take the uncertainty out of head injury diagnosis, all in the service of better patient outcomes,” said Cohen.

With support from AMGC, Headsafe have developed a product that can change this, the ‘brain scanner in a briefcase’ dubbed Nurochek.

Managing Director of AMGC, Dr. Jens Goennemann, said the product epitomises the potential of Australian Medtech manufacturing.

“Rather than taking Australian ideas offshore, Headsafe has turned the table by creating a local ecosystem that generates jobs and prosperity, while attracting investment and customers from abroad. Being globally competitive is the sweet spot for Australian manufacturing,” said Goennemann.

Nurochek is a world-first device able to be deployed in mobile and clinical settings for rapid assessment and response to head injuries at the point of injury and at treating doctors or clinics.

Verified extensively in the United States (US) and Australia, this US FDA-cleared portable headset uses patented technology to measure the brain’s electrical activity and sends the results to an online AI algorithm for analysis and later to the ‘cloud’ for secure storage.

In a two-minute assessment, Nurochek will aid doctors and patients understand if a concussion has occurred.

If so, then the patient can be appropriately managed and ensured a safer return to activities. Nurochek has multiple applications beyond sport, offering assessments for Traumatic Brain Injury from:

Falls

Motor vehicle accidents

Military incidents

and potentially early-stage diagnosis of other acute and chronic brain conditions.

The two-year project, involving 11 collaborative partners, saw Headsafe adapt the technology to suit in-thefield deployment including the development of the technology while improving the data, processing, and usability capabilities of the product.

The project was supported by GPC Electronics, Blue Quality Studios, Blackwattle IP, Western Sydney University, RQM+, Wearable Sensing, CLC consulting, Access Pointe, and international collaborators at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.