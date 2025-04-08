New landmark deal for SA defence manufacturing

Image: henjon/stock.adobe.com

Ammunition and munitions specialists ARES Armaments Australia have announced a landmark agreement with Aimpoint to drive SA defence manufacturing.

The two South Australian veteran-owned businesses will collaborate on a wide range of projects to support the Federal Government’s commitment to the domestic manufacture of guided weapons, explosive ordnance and munitions.

South Australia is getting on with the job of ensuring SA defence manufacturing. has the workforce it needs to deliver key projects,” said Stephen Mullighan.

This partnership will not only secure the manufacturing of explosive ordnance and munitions in SA, it also recognises the vast capabilities of our veterans, by creating employment pathways.

The agreement was inked at the Avalon Airshow last week with projects under the agreement to include:

Establishing a Certificate IV in Explosive Ordnance Manufacture.

Developing an apprenticeship program.

Implementing recruitment strategies.

Partnering with industry to enhance skill development,

Coordinating access to facilities for training purposes.

This partnership is set to support ARES Armaments Australia’s expansion of their manufacturing facility in regional South Australia to create increased employment opportunities for local veterans.

With Aimpoint’s support, ARES aims to strengthen the country’s sovereign defence capability by utilising the skills and experiences transitioning veterans have gained in the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

This new initiative highlights the importance of ensuring the South Australian veteran community has access to the resources and opportunities necessary for their success, contributing to the prosperity of the nation.