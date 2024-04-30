New land tax unjustified, says SEMMA

Image: SEMMA

South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) – a non-profit organisation representing the interests of manufacturers in South East Melbourne – has commented on the recent land tax introduced by the Victorian Government to offset COVID debt and has called for an inquiry into the process of calculation of Land Value and Land Tax.

SEMMA plays a crucial role in advocating for the manufacturing sector, promoting growth, innovation, and collaboration among its members.

The organisation provides support, resources, and networking opportunities to manufacturers, aiming to enhance their competitiveness and sustainability in the local and global markets.

Recently, SEMMA members have expressed concerns regarding Victoria’s COVID debt repayment land tax, particularly regarding transparency in the process of calculation of Land Value and Land Tax.

As part of its 2023-24 State Budget, the Victorian Government introduced a COVID Debt Repayment Plan, which includes changes to land tax and payroll tax.

According to the 2023-24 COVID Debt Repayment Plan, the estimated value of the COVID debt amounts to approximately $31.5 billion.

This includes expenditures made and revenue lost by the state, adjusted for Commonwealth Government co-contributions.

These financial activities primarily took place between the years 2019-20 and 2022-23.

Starting from the 2024 land tax year, alterations have been made to the rates and thresholds based on the total taxable value (site value) of landholdings.

Land valued between $50,000 and $100,000 will incur a flat surcharge of $500, while land valued between $100,000 and $300,000 (or $250,000 for trusts) will face a flat surcharge of $975.

For land valued over $300,000 (or $250,000 for trusts), a $975 flat surcharge will be imposed in addition to an increased land tax rate by 0.10 percentage points.

According to a recent survey conducted by SEMMA, some Victorian manufacturers have experienced land tax increases of over 50 percent compared to last year.

The survey highlighted a significant rise in one member’s tax bill from 2023 to 2024.

Moreover, in 2023, with a land value of $3.75 million in Dandenong, the land tax amounted to $47,100.

By 2024, despite the land value increasing to $4.3 million, the land tax for this member had surged to $66,100.

In another case highlighted by the survey, a different member situated in Hallam experienced a significant change in their property’s valuation and subsequent land tax obligations.

In 2023, the property was valued at $4.2 million, resulting in a land tax of $58,575.

By 2024, the property’s valuation increased by 55 per cent to $8.5 million, leading to a corresponding increase in land tax to $177,400.

SEMMA CEO, Honi Walker, said the decision to increase the land tax was not justified.

“There is no justification for these increases in land value. How can the State Government substantiate exorbitant increases of 50 per cent and above in Land Value within twelve months and then charge land tax on that new value?” said Walker.

“Manufacturers are being gouged by the State Government. We kept the state’s economy ticking over during COVID as manufacturing was designated an essential service. We continued to pay ever-increasing taxes plus an increase in Work Cover premiums in some cases over 70 per cent – you name it we paid it,” Walker continued.

“Now we are being asked to cover a debt that we did not create. There is no justification for this land tax increase on manufacturers.”

Consequences of land tax

The South-eastern Melbourne region generates $43bn in gross regional product, hosts 50 per cent of Melbourne’s manufacturing jobs, employing 267,500 people, and provides 30 per cent of the nation’s manufacturing output.

The Victorian manufacturing industry is an essential part of the state economy, contributing to employment, innovation, and economic growth.

It encompasses a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing.

Victoria’s manufacturing sector has historically been one of the largest in Australia.

Walker explained that the land tax will ultimately have cascading effects on the Victorian economy, not just manufacturers.

“Members have responded, quite emotively about the challenges imposed by the land tax in our survey,” she said.

“Some of our members have had increases in the last five years of 300 per cent in their land tax, which is going to have a flow on effect.”

“They won’t be able to invest in capital equipment, they won’t be able to hire new people, they may also have to let people go and then of course, they will have to increase their prices,” Walker continued.

Walker stated that manufacturers may be forced to close-up their businesses or move interstate to maintain their operations.

Moreover, she explained that if manufacturers are significantly impacted, everyone above and below the line will be affected. Ultimately, the customer will have to pay more.

“We won’t really know the fallout of this land tax probably for another six months, and then we’ll start to see buildings for sale, and forced closures,” said Walker.

“All of these costs to do business are then passed on to the end user, which is the consumer at the end of the day.”

“It’s not good for anybody at all, the State Government has to do something to address their COVID debt without singling out manufacturers,” Walker continued.

Land tax inquiry

In response to the land taxes, SEMMA is calling for an inquiry into the process of calculation of land value and land tax on Victorian manufacturers.

Walker expressed that SEMMA members are ultimately seeking more transparency from the State Government.

She continued to express that Victoria’s COVID debt burden should not be shouldered by the manufacturing sector indefinitely and that penalising profitable businesses, which are the backbone of our state’s economy, is unsustainable.

“Someone has to pay for the COVID debt, but we just don’t think it should all have to come from manufacturers,” she said.

“It certainly would help if the Victorian Government were to review the land tax for manufacturers, it could go a long way to improving the relationship between government and business.”

Walker emphasised that SEMMA is dedicated to advocating for all its current and future members struggling to deal with the challenges of land tax.

With a dedication to promoting growth and innovation within the manufacturing sector, SEMMA stands ready to support and champion the interests of its members, fostering a collaborative environment for mutual success.

SEMMA accepts members from diverse sectors across the manufacturing industry, including but not limited to agriculture, automotive, construction, chemical, defence, electronics, food, health, information technology, machinery and equipment, marine, medical, mining, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textiles, and transportation.