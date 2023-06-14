New jobs and skills council announced for manufacturing

Today, the Hon Brendan O’Connor, Minister for Skills and Training, announced that the Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance (Manufacturing Alliance) has been established as the Jobs and Skills Council (JSC) for the manufacturing industry.

Formally IBSA Group, the Manufacturing Alliance is an industry-owned and industry-led organisation supporting the development of skilled workforces enabling modern manufacturing and associated industries to succeed. It works with stakeholders across Australia, including employers, unions, educators, learners and governments.

Jobs and Skills Councils have been established by the Australian government to bring industry representatives together, with balanced representation from unions and employers, to identify and deliver the workforce skills that are needed for strong, competitive and sustainable industry.

The Minister commented, “I am excited about the benefit that the Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance will provide to its industry and workers. The Manufacturing Alliance will play a key leadership role in shaping the future of manufacturing in Australia. We are providing considerable support to ensure workers have the right skills now, and in the future, and Jobs and Skills Councils are a key part of making this happen.”

“These new JSCs will act as a source of intelligence on issues affecting their industries and provide valuable leadership and advice in addressing skills and workforce challenges,” he said.

Sharon Robertson, CEO Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance said, “Australian manufacturing is experiencing a period of renewed opportunities. As organisations seek to capitalise on future growth, they need a workforce with the right skills to make it happen. We are looking forward to being on the journey with them and providing workforce development solutions.”

She added, “If the collaboration we have seen from governments, unions, employers and training providers while we were establishing the Manufacturing Alliance is anything to go by, then we are well placed to make a tangible difference to industry and its workforce.”

Industries supported by the Manufacturing Alliance are as broad and diverse as Australia itself. They range from metal fabrication, print, food manufacturing and aerospace through to polymers, pharmaceutical manufacturing and laboratory operations, as well as emerging industries such as space.

Jobs and Skills Councils advocate for industry and work closely with government to create an efficient training system delivering sustainable prosperity for workers, employers and the wider Australian economy. They move beyond a narrow focus on training package development, which was a feature of the Skills Service Organisation model, to address system-wide barriers from a labour market perspective.

They focus on workforce needs and skills development with a strong emphasis on building partnerships between industry and the vocational education and training sector.