New Ipswich TAFE centre to deliver skilled manufacturing workforce

Image: oksix/stock.adobe.com

A new state-of-the-art metal trades, manufacturing and robotics centre has officially opened at the TAFE Queensland Bundamba campus.

The new facility, funded through a $100 million ‘Equipping TAFE for our Future’ program, will feature autonomous robotics and support competitive skills in the advanced manufacturing sector, to meet growing workforce demand in the Ipswich region and across the state.

Revitalised spaces integrate all physical and virtual components for training including software and system integration, cybersecurity, cloud computing, autonomous robotics and assistive technologies, augmented reality, and virtual reality.

Member for Bundamba and minister for training and skills development, Lance McCallum MP said, “This facility is crucial for local workers to skill up for good, secure jobs, and it will further enhance advanced manufacturing excellence in Queensland.”

The $7 million Metal Trades, Manufacturing and Robotics Centre, incorporates a modern and flexible engineering training workshop including a machine shop, fitting area, light and heavy fabrication and assembly area, robotic/Sub Arc Welding and Smart Factory.

The centre will support more than 380 students currently enrolled in engineering and manufacturing qualifications at the Bundamba campus including a broad range of courses offered through Free TAFE.

“Ipswich is growing rapidly and by 2025-26 around 1 in every 8 workers in the region will be employed in manufacturing,” said McCallum.

The new facility joins Advanced Manufacturing Skills Centres established at several TAFE Queensland campuses – including Cairns, Townsville, Bundaberg, and Eagle Farm.