New investment opens clean energy career pathways

Image: EmmaStock/stock.adobe.com

Nine Victorian Tech Schools will share in more than $2.1 million through the latest round of the Victorian Government’s Clean Energy Equipment Fund (CEEF).

Through the program Tech Schools work with local secondary schools and industry partners to deliver immersive, practical and future career-linked STEM education that students need to succeed in areas such as renewable energy, robotics and advanced manufacturing.

“The fund ensures students have the latest industry-standard equipment, software and hardware at their fingertips so they can be ready to make outstanding contributions to the renewable energy sector now and in the future,” said Minister for Education Ben Carroll.

CEEF ensures schools can purchase the high-quality industry-standard equipment they need to teach students about the renewable energy career pathways that are available across Victoria.

The CEEF delivers programs to help students build the skills and knowledge required to support Victoria’s transition to clean energy.

Tech Schools can use the CEEF to purchase equipment such as wind and solar power units, wireless 3D laser scanners, virtual reality kits, energy storage systems, and cutting-edge software and hardware.

Equipment can also contribute to existing programs such as Gippsland Tech School’s ‘Renewable Future,’ which introduces students to solar and wind energy generation.

It also contributes to Casey Tech School’s ‘Discovering energy’, in which students conduct experiments to optimise the production of renewable energy and its use in vehicles and homes.

The CEEF also enables Tech Schools to deliver programs which spark students’ interest in renewable energy and prepares them with skills for a range of jobs.

These jobs include including carbon sector specialists, electric vehicle repair technicians, battery design specialists, energy auditors and energy efficiency engineers.

The CEEF is part of $116 million investment in the Victorian Budget 203/24 – which included funding to create six new Tech Schools in Brimbank, Dandenong, Frankston, Hume, Wangaratta and Warrnambool.

Victoria is on track to deliver the infrastructure and services needed to meet its target of 95 per cent renewable energy generation across the state by 2035.

The full list of recipients can been found below:

CLEAN ENERGY EQUIPMENT FUND 2023-24 RECPIENTS