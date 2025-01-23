New investment into the collaborative study of rare earths

Image: Anastasiia/stock.adobe.com

New funding has been announced for the research into the extraction of rare earth elements in Western Australia to establish a new rare earth province in Western Australia.

This has the potential to unlock high-value critical mineral resources for emerging industries and advanced processing opportunities.

The Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA) has awarded $175,000 to study lead RSC, to work with Curtin University Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Trailblazer, Narryer Metals, Dreadnought Resources, Terrain Minerals and Pluto Resources.

“Western Australia’s leadership in minerals research gives this State a unique opportunity to play a key role in decarbonising the critical minerals supply chain,” said Mines and Petroleum minister David Michael.

“This research collaboration between the WA Government, industry and universities demonstrates the commitment of the Cook Government to a responsible and sustainable minerals industry.

“I look forward to the outcomes of this research enabling the activation of Western Australia’s world-class mineral reserves in support of renewable energy opportunities globally.”

Previous MRIWA-supported research has already identified and characterised valuable REE and other strategic elements, including gallium and niobium, within a range of clay-hosted mineral deposits in Western Australia.

This newly announced study will build on these findings with a focus on deposits within the mineral-rich Yilgarn region.

Future stages planned for the project may establish test facilities and explore the potential for processing and purification of REE from deposits in Western Australia.

This has the potential to help to activate a robust and sustainable local rare earth industry, further cementing WA’s position as a leader in the global critical minerals sector.

This project’s emphasis on environmentally friendly extraction methods aligns with the WA Government’s commitment to fostering sustainable resource development and ensuring WA remains at the forefront of innovative and responsible mining practices.