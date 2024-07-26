New hypersonic flight test service to be launched in 2025

Image: Gilmour Space Technologies

Australian launch services company, Gilmour Space Technologies, is launching a new suborbital flight test service in Australia aimed at commercial and defence customers that require hypersonic speeds above Mach 5.

Director of Launch Vehicles and Satellites at Gilmour Space, David Doyle, said the company has witnessed a surge in r&d of hypersonic vehicles, and related technologies and material since AUKUS.

“However, as many of these ideas progress from concept to prototyping and testing, we’re also seeing a growing bottleneck in high-speed flight test capabilities, beyond what ground-based shock tunnel testing and simulations can offer,” said Doyle,

Mr Doyle said that while wind tunnel tests are excellent for early-stage testing of materials and geometries with scaled-down models, a significant challenge remains in scaling these technologies to full-size applications.

“Our new HyPeRsonic FLight Test (HPRFLT or Hyper Flight) service will help to bridge that gap by providing a real-life environment for researchers and companies to test, demonstrate, and advance their innovations to higher Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) in Australia,” said Doyle.

The Hyper Flight service, set to launch in 2025 from a few potential sites, leverages Gilmour Space’s orbital launch vehicle technology.

“This is a sovereign, Australian solution for a low-cost, rapid turnkey, hypersonic testbed that will be essential for translating early-stage research into high TRL technologies and platforms that can be used by the Australian Defence Force and our allies,” said Doyle.