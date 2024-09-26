New hub set to boost NSW manufacturing ecosystem

Image: Western Sydney University

NSW Manufacturing businesses across are set to benefit from the announcement of Western Sydney’s newest scale up hub, AMRF Connect.

Part of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility (AMRF) located in the First Building at Bradfield City Centre, AMRF Connect, will help accelerate the growth and competitiveness of the manufacturing sector.

“AMRF Connect is a business connector and accelerator that will play a key role in supporting the development of a stronger manufacturing ecosystem in Western Sydney, with a central hub located at Bradfield City Centre,” said Bradfield Development Authority CEO, Ken Morrison.

“Sitting alongside the unique technical and expertise offerings of the AMRF, local manufacturers will have unprecedented access to manufacturing capability and networks that translate to real-word production and growth for businesses.”

Powered by Western Sydney University’s Launch Pad and CSIRO, the hub will leverage extensive networks to connect manufacturers with investors, research organisations and businesses.

“CSIRO works with Australian manufacturers to help improve processes, materials and end products. AMRF Connect is an exciting new pathway for businesses to access the innovation ecosystem, including CSIRO’s cutting-edge research capabilities and targeted innovation programs,” said CSIRO’s director of manufacturing, Dr Marcus Zipper.

AMRF Connect will offer collaborative workspace and a comprehensive program of targeted masterclasses, networking events, and experts in residence.

With domestic manufacturing capability firmly on the national agenda, AMRF Connect is part of the NSW Government’s commitment to boosting the NSW manufacturing industry.