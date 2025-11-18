Australia’s automotive manufacturing capability has received a significant lift with the Walkinshaw Group opening a $114 million state-of-the-art headquarters and production facility in Melbourne’s southeast.

The expansion marks one of the most substantial automotive investments in Victoria in recent years and is set to strengthen the state’s supply chain and engineering ecosystem.

Located in Dandenong South, the new 100,000-square-metre site – equivalent to five MCGs – brings together operations previously spread across three separate locations.

The consolidated facility will manufacture more than 10,000 units annually for the Australian market and will create 155 new roles across production, engineering and administration.

Walkinshaw Group is Australia’s largest automotive remanufacturing business and a key partner for major global marques including General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and Isuzu. The company specialises in vehicle enhancement and left-hand-drive to right-hand-drive conversions, supplying both domestic and international markets.

The new headquarters is one of the five largest manufacturing facilities in Australia and includes the country’s most advanced automotive engineering centre, alongside more than four production lines. The site will also incorporate a renewable solar energy system to support future projects and reduce operational emissions.

The Walkinshaw investment is expected to generate flow-on benefits for Victorian suppliers and associated industries. The increased production capacity and expanded technical capability add further depth to the state’s automotive expertise, particularly in engineering, design and advanced manufacturing.

Industry stakeholders say the new site underscores Victoria’s ongoing importance to Australia’s automotive future, even as global markets transition toward electric and alternative-fuel vehicles. With dedicated engineering capability and high-volume production lines, the facility strengthens Australia’s ability to support complex vehicle programs and performance-focused models.