New grants set to help manufactures adopt energy efficiency capabilities

Image: moodboard/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government has announced a new grant round available to support manufacturing businesses install energy efficient equipment and systems and drive down input costs.

Manufacturers across Queensland are being encouraged to take advantage of increased funding to introduce more energy efficient equipment, lighting or processes as part of their operations.

Eligible manufacturers can now apply for funding through round 2 of MEEG to implement measures that will reduce energy consumption and drive down energy costs.

Grants of up to $50,000 will be available through round 2 of the program.

This support is set to help manufacturers’ lower emissions and costs, and to create more local manufacturing jobs.

“Our government is committed to future-proofing Queensland’s manufacturing industry and supporting them to be more competitive in a low-carbon future. Round 2 of MEEG is now open, offering manufacturers the opportunity for even more support to reduce their energy use and costs,” said minister for Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher

“I encourage manufacturers to take advantage of this funding to increase their uptake of energy efficiency measures and opportunities that will boost the sustainability of their business.

In an exciting move for the industry, round 2 will fund 100 per cent of eligible lighting projects and 75 per cent of all other eligible projects, up to a maximum of $50,000.

Bradco, a joinery manufacturer completed a lighting project under Round 1, replacing over 300 lights with new LED lights at their facility in Clontarf.

This change alone is set to save the business over $19,000 annually off their electricity bills.

These grants are providing real cost of living relief right now for businesses across Queensland and round 2 will build on that success.

The MEEG program is part of the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan and supports the state’s emissions targets.

Applications for MEEG Round 2 will open from 27 August 2024, with applications closing 30 June 2025 or once funding is fully allocated.