New grants set to boost TAS advanced manufacturing exports

A $1 million Accelerating Trade Grant Program is to be rolled out to strengthen the exports of Tasmania’s $2 billion advanced manufacturing industry.



As part of the next 100-Day Plan, the program is set to empower Tasmanian businesses to introduce Tasmanian products and services to the mainland and the world.



Premier and minister for Trade and Major Investment, Jeremy Rockliff, said the $1 million program provides Tasmanian businesses with important funding to help them undertake activities that lead to new trade opportunities.



“Our goal is to provide targeted support for Tasmanian businesses, enabling them to break into new markets, or grow their existing ones,” said Rockliff.



“The Accelerating Trade Grant Program does just that, contributing up to 50 per cent for specific activities that add to the visibility and awareness of Tasmanian products or services outside the state.”



Under the program, eligible businesses in off-island activities including promotional events, market research, business matching services, and inbound buyer visits can receive grants up to $10,000.



In 2023-24, 81 approved applications spanned a wide variety of sectors from food and beverages, through to advanced technologies, resulting in over $30 million in estimated trade outcomes for the state.



“It was our Liberal Government that delivered the State’s first Trade Strategy in 2019, with exports now growing to almost $6 billion since then,” said Rockliff.



“It is clear our plan is working, and we will double down our efforts as we face national and international economic headwinds and increasingly competitive global markets.



“By creating more opportunities for our exporters to diversify and expand their off-island markets we will strengthen Tasmania’s economy.”