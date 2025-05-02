New grants in time for QLD Small Business Month

Image: Taras Vyshnya/stock.adobe/com

The Queensland Government is backing small and family businesses by providing grants for 48 local groups and councils to promote opportunities to recharge, renew and rebuild during QLD Small Business Month.

The Better Local Business Grants have been awarded to Chambers of Commerce, industry groups, and regional councils across the State to host events throughout May.

It’s part of a bumper Queensland Small Business Month, with more than 140 events held across all parts of the State.

The Crisafulli Government is also hosting a series of events including What is my bottom line telling me, Business Recovery Clinics in Disaster affected areas, Big Partners for Small Business and Business Concierge Presents. These events are specifically designed to give Small Business the tools they need to thrive.

Minister for Small and Family Business, Steve Minnikin, said the State Government would always back small and family businesses, and this calendar of events would spark meaningful conversations and actions.

“Through a series of events across the State we want to provide small and family businesses support to grow and thrive – whatever the task may be,” he said.

“Small and family businesses are often the mainstay of our communities. Strengthening their connections fosters a sense of belonging and helps tackle local challenges head-on.

“This funding is all about getting behind our small and family businesses across all of Queensland and supporting them to have impactful discussions that deepen community ties.”

The funding boost will allow Food and Agribusiness Network to host a Meet the Female Makers event at the Sunshine Coast on 13 May, highlighting women-led food and agribusinesses.

CEO of Food and Agribusiness Network Nicole McNaughton said they are expecting up to 120 guests to attend including local business owners, industry stakeholders and community leaders.

“We applied for the Better Local Business Grant to shine a light on the incredible female makers in our region and create an event that not only celebrates their achievements, but connects them with wider business networks,” said McNaughton.

“Meet the Female Makers is all about showcasing the passion, creativity and grit of local women-led businesses.

“It’s an opportunity to highlight their stories and products while fostering real connections across industries. This event is important because it recognises the contribution of women in the business and food sectors – building visibility, creating opportunities and inspiring others in our community.”

Malanda Chamber of Commerce will host its A Place to Belong forum on 22 May to bring together the community to discuss cost of living and housing issues impacting the region.

“Our Chamber of Commerce is very active in Malanda, with over 70 members and apart from promoting business and commerce, we have a strong focus on whole of community and liveability,” said secretary of Malanda Chamber of Commerce, John de Rooy.

“Queensland Small Business Month in May is great timing for this community in North Queensland as we come out of the wet season and utilise the support from the Better Local Business Grant to create a meaningful networking event, focusing on an important issue in our community.”

To get involved, register an event or find out more about what’s on this Queensland Small Business Month, head to business.qld.gov.au/qsbm.