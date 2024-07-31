New grants for Victorian SME manufacturers

Image: Gorodenkoff/stock.adobe.com

The recipients of the Labor Government’s Made in Victoria – Manufacturing Growth Program have been announced, with nine SME manufacturers set to receive a grant of up to $250,000.

Minister for Jobs and Industry Natalie Hutchins has announced the funding that will make it easier for these manufactures to introduce new technologies and processes, improve productivity and competitiveness in local and global supply chains, upskill workers and create more highly-skilled jobs.

“Victoria is Australia’s manufacturing state – that’s why we’re backing these businesses to become more competitive and future-focused so more in-demand products can be made right here in Victoria,” said Hutchins.

“These grants will help our manufacturers increase production, drive innovation, reach new markets and boost local jobs.”

With the recipients based across Victoria and operating across a variety of sectors including food and beverage, construction, and packaging and transport, this program is helping secure a bright future for our local manufacturing sector.

Among the recipients is family-owned business Essential Flavours and Ingredients in Carrum Downs which will significantly upgrade its liquid manufacturing capabilities – helping the company grow its workforce by more than 40 per cent and expand its exports across the Asia Pacific.

The program is part of the Government’s work to support the state’s advanced manufacturers to innovate and grow production including the Government’s $20 million Manufacturing and Industry Sovereignty Fund and the Industry R&D Infrastructure Fund.

Victoria’s $33.5 billion manufacturing industry is a driving force of the state’s economy, made up of over 23,000 businesses, supporting more than 260,000 jobs and exporting goods worth $23.9 billion.

For a full list of grant recipients, visit business.vic.gov.au/mgp2.