Belt Wise has joined Bulk Expo as Gold Sponsor, strengthening the events expertise in conveyor safety and efficiency.

Bulk Expo has announced Belt Wise as an official Gold Sponsor, marking a strong partnership with one of Australia’s most respected conveyor belt optimisation specialists. Renowned for its expertise in safeguarding conveyor systems across mining, ports, quarrying and heavy industrial operations, Belt Wise delivers practical, proven solutions that enhance safety, minimise downtime and protect critical assets.

Their Gold Sponsorship reinforces Bulk Expo’s commitment to showcasing suppliers who play a pivotal role in keeping bulk materials moving safely and efficiently. As a Gold Sponsor, Belt Wise will have a strong presence across the exhibition floor, providing opportunities to engage directly with operators, engineers and decision makers seeking smarter ways to protect assets, improve uptime and enhance workplace safety.

Belt Wise managing director, Beau Weiss, said the company is excited to support Bulk Expo and connect with the broader industry.

“Bulk Expo is an important platform for bringing together the people, technology and ideas that drive improvement across bulk solids handling,” Weiss said. “At Belt Wise, we’re focused on optimising conveyor performance through engineering-led design, quality execution and innovation, and we look forward to contributing to industry conversations around safety, reliability and operational efficiency.”

General manager of events at Prime Creative Media Siobhan Rocks said Belt Wise’s reputation for hands-on engineering and practical problem-solving makes them a strong addition to the Bulk Expo line-up.

“Belt Wise operates at the centre of bulk materials handling, partnering with operators to keep conveyors running safely, reliably and efficiently in some of the toughest operating environments,” Rocks said. “They consistently push expectations around conveyor performance, response times and service delivery.

“Having Belt Wise join us as a Gold Sponsor brings genuine value for attendees seeking proven solutions backed by deep technical expertise.”

Off the back of the new sponsorship, Bulk 2026 continues to attract leading suppliers and solution providers from across Australia and beyond, reinforcing its position as a must-attend event for the bulk handling, mining, resources and industrial sectors. Scheduled for 16-17 September 2026 at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, this biennial event will connect leading suppliers with senior decision makers, engineers, operators, procurement professionals, and contractors from across the country.

The expo is set to tackle the big challenges facing the sector today: supporting food security and agricultural productivity, driving sustainable operations and emissions reduction, embracing automation and digitalisation, improving infrastructure and supply chain resilience, and fostering skills development and workforce safety.

Don’t miss Australia’s premier destination for bulk handling innovation, knowledge exchange, and industry leadership.

For more information about Bulk Expo, exhibiting or sponsorship opportunities, visit https://bulkhandlingexpo.com.au/