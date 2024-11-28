New gold-based drugs slow tumour growth

Image: Quality Stock Arts / stock.adobe.com

A new gold-based drug has shown promise in slowin tumour growth in animals by 82 per cent and target cancers more selectively than standard chemotherapy drugs, according to research out of RMIT University.

The study published in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry reveals a new gold-based compound that’s 27 times more potent against cervical cancer cells in the lab than standard chemotherapy drug cisplatin.

It was also 3.5 times more effective against prostate cancer and 7.5 times more effective against fibrosarcoma cells in the lab.

In mice studies, the gold compound reduced cervical cancer tumour growth by 82 per cent, compared to cisplatin’s 29 per cent.

Project lead at RMIT, Distinguished Professor Suresh Bhargava AM, said it marked a promising step towards alternatives to platinum-based cancer drugs.

“These newly synthesized compounds demonstrate remarkable anticancer potential, outperforming current treatments in a number of significant aspects including their selectivity in targeting cancer cells,” said Bhargava, Director of RMIT’s Centre for Advanced Materials and Industrial Chemistry.

“While human trials are still a way off, we are really encouraged by these results.”

The gold-based compound is now protected by a US Patent and ready for further development towards potential clinical application.