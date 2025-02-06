New funding to develop electronic Defence technology

Image: cunaplus/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government is investing in two Canberra companies to continue the development of electronic warfare technology under a program set up to produce critical capabilities for all three AUKUS nations.

The two companies of Advanced Design Technology (ADT) and Penten have entered into contracts with the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA), following successful participation in the first AUKUS Innovation Challenge.

“I look forward to seeing the cutting-edge capabilities ADT and Penten will deliver for the Australian Defence Force and AUKUS to secure a competitive advantage and deter potential threats to regional security,” said minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, Pat Conroy MP.

“The AUKUS Innovation Challenge Series is a powerful example of how ASCA is accelerating advanced capabilities for our ADF while ensuring local innovators are at the forefront of Australia’s growing sovereign industrial base.”

The contracts – worth more than $8 million – are set to provide critical financial support to the companies to continue their work while also securing more than 150 local jobs.



This funding will assist the development and demonstration of electronic warfare prototypes that address Australian Defence Force (ADF) operating requirements and show the important contribution that Australian industry is making as part of AUKUS Pillar II.

“Through ASCA, the Government is demonstrating how Pillar II is delivering for AUKUS militaries, in partnership with Australian industry,” said Conroy.

These capabilities allow joint AUKUS forces to generate superior situational awareness and communicate effectively across all domains in contested environments. This even extends to when an adversary may attempt to blind our awareness or block timely command and control capability.

Launched in 2024, the AUKUS Innovation Challenge Series connects all three AUKUS partners to the very best technology, leveraging each nation’s comparative advantages and delivering cutting-edge capabilities to our defence forces.