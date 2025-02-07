New funding targeted at finding plastic waste solution

Image: vchalup/stock.adobe.com

Three pioneering projects have been awarded $1.25 million by the NSW Government to tackle plastic pollution to prevent Greater Sydney’s landfill capacity being exhausted by 2030.

Universities and government research institutions were invited to apply for funding under the Plastic Research Program.

“This investment into cutting edge research will help uncover hidden chemicals in soils and everyday fabrics, to assist in finding better solutions to get rid of them,” said minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe.

“NSW is facing a landfill crisis. New solutions are needed and needed quickly.

“Hidden chemicals in plastic waste make recycling harder.”

Following a competitive process, three exciting projects were successful in securing funding:

Research to develop ways to reliably collect and analyse microplastics in soil, compost and treated sewage (NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) and CSIRO).

A project to create tools to identify and prioritise harmful chemicals from plastics in agricultural soils (NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and CSIRO).

Study into plastic fabrics like polyester to track harmful chemicals in new and recycled textiles (University of Technology Sydney’s Institute for Sustainable Futures).

The Plastic Research Program is focused on making NSW a leader in managing plastic waste and the findings from these projects will guide future policies, regulations, and actions.

Each project will receive between $308,000 and $493,000, and completion is expected by 31 May 2027.

For more information, visit the webpage of the Plastics Research Program.