New funding for business and research collaborations

Image: Michael Evans/stock.adobe.com

Round 17 of the Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) Grants are now open with applications set to close on 20 March.

Grant funding in round 17 of CRC-P aims to improve the competitiveness, productivity and sustainability of Australian industries and help the transition to net zero.

Applications are open to all industry sectors, with a focus on supporting Australian Government priorities.

This includes the National Reconstruction Fund priority areas and the National Science and Research Priorities:



• transitioning to a net zero future

• supporting healthy and thriving communities

• elevating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders knowledge systems

• protecting and restoring Australia’s environment

• building a secure and resilient nation.

CRC-P grants strengthen links between industry and research organisations, allowing the development of new technologies, products, processes and services.

Projects can apply for funding between $100,000 and $3 million. Grants are for a period of up to 3 years.