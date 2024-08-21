New food grade cylinder – a notch above the rest

Image: SMC Corporation

SMC Corporation has now added a rod-type electric actuator to its range – specifically designed for the food manufacturing industry.

Complete with a IP69K protection from dust and water jets, stainless steel external parts and an NSF-H1 food grade rating, the HF2A-LEY series answers to the rigorous requirements of one of the largest manufacturing sectors in both Australia and New Zealand.

It is also capable of handling high temperatures up to 85°C and high-pressure water jets of up to 10 Mpa.

“The new HF2A-LEY series ticks all the boxes when it comes to equipment requirements in the food processing and manufacturing industries,” said Ming Liu, Product Marketing Manager for SMC Corporation Australia New Zealand.

“The new series embodies the precision and flexibility of an electric actuator with the hygiene requirements to operate in a stringent food factory.”

Speaking to the benefits of the stainless steel 304 external housing, Ming adds that it reduces the accumulation of liquid residue to help maintain its cleanliness.

Looking to the development of the series, Ming adds that, “SMC’s R&D team keeps its finger on the pulse, and this is perhaps one of our greatest introductions in recent years.”

As it stands, the food industry accounts for around 20 per cent of domestic manufacturing sales and service income (according to Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry). The source also cites that Australia has a reputation internationally as a modern, safe, reliable and sustainable producer of food.

“New Zealand is known for their dairy and meat processing sectors and is a major food and beverage exporter, and SMC is ideally positioned to provide the component support that these markets need.”

Speaking to the technical specifications of the HF2A-LEY series, Ming adds that US FDA compliant materials are used as well as the smooth clean design for less residual liquid accumulation, “This opens up a world of opportunities for customers in food manufacturing. While it’s ideal for use across a wide array of applications with various load demands, it’s also designed with food grade standards top-of-mind.”

“It’s an exciting time for SMC and our customers as we continue to develop new solutions to cover a broader range of applications. While we have always had a staggering 700,000 products in our range, there is always a need to listen to our customers and develop solutions for the modern manufacturing era,” says Ming. “Customers can rest assured that where there is a need, SMC will develop a solution.”

Note: IP69K is the degree of protection against dust and high temperature/ high-pressure water washdown specified in DIN 40050-9 and currently specified in ISO 20653 and JIS D 5020.