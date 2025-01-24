New Fed Gov’t investment in Clean Energy Finance Corporation

Image: marcin jucha/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government is providing an additional $2 billion to the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) to support the shift to cheaper, clean, reliable, renewable energy.

This new investment, provisioned for in MYEFO, means the CEFC can also offer significant savings for households and small businesses making the switch to renewable energy.

“This boost to the Clean Energy Finance Corporation is expected to unlock around $6 billion worth of private sector investment, supporting local good well-paid jobs, energy security and economic growth,” said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“We are building Australia’s future, not taking Australia backwards.”

The innovation and investment supported by the CEFC helps deliver reliable, renewable, cost-saving technologies to Australian households and businesses. This happened by unlocking an expected $6 billion of private investment from global and local organisations keen to capitalise on Australia’s future energy ambitions.

In 2024 the CEFC, the world’s largest dedicated green bank, invested more than $4 billion in local projects unlocking around $12 billion in private investment that flowed through to regional areas, local Australian manufacturers and industry, and supported over 4000 jobs.

CEFC finance is also helping deliver Collie Battery Stage 2 in WA, which is expected to deliver some 150 construction jobs to the region.

The CEFC works in partnership with retail banks and consumer bodies to help households and businesses to reduce emissions and lower power bills through delivering low-cost loans.

Today’s announcement builds on the Federal Government’s announcement earlier this week of a record $2 billion investment in the Australian-made aluminium industry.