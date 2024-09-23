New facility remanufactures tyres into rubber building material

Image: Shoalhaven City Council

Tyres once destined for landfill are being repurposed for use in road paving, artificial turf and kids’ playgrounds at Australia’s first rubber crumb plant located in the Shoalhaven.

Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips officially opened the rubber crumb plant at Shoalhaven City Council’s West Nowra Recycling and Waste Depot last Thursday.

“I’m really pleased to open this innovative recycling project which contributes to the council’s circular economy and provides a very practical solution to tyre waste,” said Phillips.

Council received a $514,000 grant, co-funded by the Federal Government’s Recycling Modernisation Fund (RMF) and NSW Government’s Waste Less, Recycle More initiative.

“This facility is a fantastic example of the kind of innovation we need to boost recycling in Australia,” said Phillips.

“Not only is this great for the environment by saving used car, truck and machinery tyres from going into landfill, we are also creating a product that is really useful.

“The plant is producing crumb rubber and mesh powder that is ready for use in local infrastructure projects, including roads as asphalt and bitumen.”

The new plant means council can increase the amount of waste rubber materials and regional tyres it recycles from 58 tonnes each year to 160 tonnes, with potential to increase to 270 tonnes per year.

The crumbing technology removes 99 per cent of all contaminants and provides the council with an exceptionally high purity product.

Council aims to continue to increase landfill diversion rates in accordance with the NSW Government’s target of an 80 per cent average recovery rate from all waste streams by 2030.

As part of this goal, the new rubber crumb plant supplements the council’s other additional recycling operations including a MICROfactorie.

The MICROfactorie re-manufactures recycled glass sand and textiles into green ceramics, polystyrene recycling, a baling plant for paper, cardboard and plastics and an electrical cable recycling plant which diverts copper and mixed plastic granules from landfill.

Phillips said the RMF was accelerating Australia’s circular economy so that when a product is no longer useful it is either reused, recycled or remanufactured.

“Projects already announced are expected to increase Australia’s annual processing capacity by over 1 million tonnes, and create more than 3,000 ongoing and construction jobs,” said Phillips.

“The Shoalhaven rubber crumb plant is one of 43 RMF projects in NSW, with more than $35 million in joint funding between the Australian and NSW Governments.

“On completion, these projects are expected to add 197,000 tonnes of recycling capacity each year, support over 790 ongoing and construction jobs, and see over $122 million invested in recycling infrastructure in the state.”