Researchers at RMIT University have developed an experimental eyedrop formula that could transform the treatment of serious retinal conditions, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

AMD, a leading cause of blindness worldwide, damages the macula in the retina, with risk factors including age, genetics, diet, high blood pressure, obesity and smoking. Modern exposure to high-energy blue light from devices may also contribute to retinal stress over time.

The RMIT team’s cell culture studies demonstrated that lutein delivered via their new formulation protected retinal cells from stress linked to vision loss.

“Frequent eye injections are uncomfortable and distressing,” Dr Dao Nguyen, who co-led the research at RMIT and is now at Deakin University, said. “If the formulation works, eyedrops could reduce the risk of late-stage disease and the need for injections.”

The delivery system uses RMIT-patented nanotechnology, cubosomes, to protect and safely transport compounds to the back of the eye. Associate Professor Tien Huynh said the platform could carry a range of therapeutic compounds, opening possibilities for multiple retinal conditions.

“This technology protects fragile ingredients and releases them in a controlled manner inside the eye,” Huynh said.

Professor Charlotte Conn and Dr Sampa Sarkar, co-leads on the project, described the early results as promising, while Associate Professor Chi Luu, a clinician-scientist at CERA and the University of Melbourne, noted the approach could transform early-stage AMD treatment if safety and efficacy are confirmed in clinical trials.

The research, published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, and a related literature review in Pharmacological Reports, emphasises the potential of plant compounds such as lutein for eye health. Next steps involve clinical and industry partnerships to move towards human trials.