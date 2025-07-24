New expansion in VIC to boost local jobs and production

Image: olinchuk.stock.adobe.com

Textile manufacturer in Ballarat, CE Bartlett has completed a three-stage expansion with the support of the Victorian Government through Regional Development Victoria, to boost local jobs and the production of advanced textile goods.

The support for the CE Bartlett upgrade is part of the government’s $47 billion investment in just over a decade for projects to enhance regional cities and town.

As a direct result of the expansion, CE Bartlett has created 22 jobs and increased its production capabilities for a broader range of textile products.

“We’re all about backing advanced manufacturing right here in our regions — creating local jobs and helping get more of our great products out to the rest of Australia and beyond,” said parliamentary secretary for regional development, Michaela Settle.

Minister for regional development, Jaclyn Symes, visited the upgraded site to mark the completion of the project.

The development includes additional floor space in both the site’s water tank liner factory and general assembly area, as well as the installation of new advanced industrial sewing machinery.

“CE Bartlett have been a prominent supplier for various industries for nearly 70 years, and I’m pleased to see these works will help the proud family-owned business go from strength to strength as they expand operations,” said minister Symes.

The upgrades will allow the long-established family-owned company to produce more high-value goods for customers in various industries, including agriculture, transportation and binds. It will also ensure that the company is in a strong position to meet the increasing demand for advanced textile goods in other areas including camping and outdoor recreation.

The upgrade of CE Bartlett’s operations is part of the Victorian Government’s broader commitment in supporting advanced manufacturing across regional Victoria. This initiative aims to generate more local jobs and build a stronger regional supply chain.

Other Ballarat-based manufacturing investments include upgrades at JG King’s Project Windows and Doors Facility, the continued support for the Ballarat West Employment Zone is helping manufacturing businesses to establish operations in the city.