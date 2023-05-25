Crimping can be quite tricky sometimes. An alternative to a crimp contact is the new EPIC® ASC axial screw contact from LAPP. It enables more reliable assembly using a cost-effective tool.

When crimping, the stripped cables or cores are normally inserted into the sleeves or connectors and pressed together using a crimping tool.

The EPIC® ASC axial screw contact, on the other hand, is a completely new design for inserts and modules of EPIC® connectors. It enables very simple screw attachment.

The axial screw contact, which can be rotated freely in the high-current module, simplifies assembly, prevents torsional stress and thus ensures contact safety between the contact and the cable.

Thanks to assembly outside the module, fitters can also tell immediately whether the connection has been screwed incorrectly.

This prevents errors or failures that could be caused by insufficient coverage between contact and core.

The EPIC® ASC axial screw contact also features a silver-plated contact surface. This ensures low contact resistances and minimum generation of heat at the contact.

The touch protection provides users with maximum protection when connecting and pulling out the high-current module.

Another highly practical feature is that, for conductor cross-sections of 35 to 75 mm2, only an axial screw contact is required – for the connection an inner hexagonal spanner and a fork wrench only are sufficient.

At its spring 2023 launch, the global market leader for integrated solutions in the field of cable and connection technology is now presenting the new EPIC® ASC axial screw contact and already has it in stock.

“The axial screw clamping technique enables a service-friendly connection without a special crimping tool, saves costs and is ideal for releasable connections,” says Stefan Koch, product manager at U.I. Lapp GmbH, summarising its benefits.

For more information please contact your nearest Treotham office in your state.