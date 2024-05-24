New enhanced powers for regulators Energy Safe Victoria

Image: teerapon / stock.adobe.com

The Allan Labor Government has strengthened Energy Safe Victoria’s powers so they can continue to protect Victorian customers and crack down on dodgy retailers.

Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio has announced new obligations on energy companies, increased penalties, and enhanced powers for Energy Safe Victoria are now in effect following changes to energy safety legislation.

These changes will protect all Victorians by ensuring the energy regulator has the right tools for preventing accidents, investigating incidents and ensuring safety.

D’Ambrosio said Energy Safe Victoria’s powers have been strengthened because they do such an excellent job regulating the industry.

“Energy Safe Victoria does an excellent job regulating the industry – so we’ve strengthened its powers so it has the right tools for the job to continue its great work.

“We are leading the renewable energy transition here in Victoria when it comes to generation, transmission, and emissions reduction – and we’re ensuring we get there safely for communities and workers,” D’Ambrosio said.

The amendments apply to the Electricity Safety Act 1998, Gas Safety Act 1997 and Pipelines Act 2005 and came into effect on 16 May 2024.

Major energy companies that breach general duties now face significantly larger penalties of up to $1.66 million.

Those found guilty of non-compliance with accepted Electricity Safety Management Schemes, Bushfire Mitigation Plans, and Gas Safety Cases can face fines of up to $1.11 million.

An owner or operator of electrical installations, such as renewable energy generators including solar and wind farms and big batteries, will now also have duties and obligations.

Energy Safe Victoria and the Minister for Energy and Resources will now have additional powers to force energy companies to rectify any breaking of energy safety laws by using enforceable undertakings.

Electricity suppliers and gas companies must preserve the sites of certain incidents until directed by Energy Safe Victoria.

Energy Safe Victoria can also now hold items seized under investigation for 60 days.

The changes also increase the period within which Energy Safe Victoria can commence prosecution, from three years from when an alleged offence occurred to three years from when Energy Safe Victoria becomes aware of the alleged offence.

This will ensure no company can avoid being held to account due to a technicality.