New England TAFEs producing ‘top-gun’ metal workers

Thanks to a great working relationship with BOC at a local level, Tamworth and Armidale TAFE colleges are now providing training that’s creating ‘top-gun’ metal workers, up to speed in operating state-of-the-art industrial equipment and gases used in the metal fabrication and welding trades.
The New England area has many thriving industries where well-trained welders and metal workers are in high demand in sectors such as agriculture, forestry, mining, manufacturing and aviation.
This is one reason of many that apprenticeships are booming locally said Tony Walsh, Head Teacher of Engineering at New South Wales Department of Education and Communities and who oversees all apprentice training programs at Tamworth and Armidale TAFEs.
“There’s a huge demand for apprenticeships in the metal and welding sphere. On average we used to take on around 24 to 30 students each year for both schools, now it is 50 plus, so the numbers have doubled,” he said.
“The fact that apprentice tradies are also sought-after by employers is also fuelling this demand and there are many incentives out there to get people trained, and in our case, on first-class equipment and gases.”
This observation reflects the current demand for apprenticeships nationwide, when the National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER) report on apprenticeship and traineeship numbers dated 25 March 2022, revealed that across Australia, commencements for the 12 months to September 2021 had increased by 88.1 per cent compared to the previous 12-month period.
However, with such demands come a range of challenges.
The challenge
For Tamworth and Armidale TAFEs, the great challenge for their welding and metalwork apprentice courses was technology. Working with top-class machines and gases means an apprentice gets to learn the best, which is beneficial not just to them, but their employer too.
For some years both TAFEs had adequate equipment on which to train apprentices, however, it was not state-of-the-art, so upgrading the apprentices’ tools was high on the agenda.
The desired technology for the trainees was state-of-the-art which were EWM machines from Germany, but also the understanding of how using BOC performance gases can enhance final welding and metalwork results.
This is where a unique relationship with the TAFEs’ local BOC representative came into being nearly five years ago, when he reached out to Tony on the technical side of things, because understanding the full range of these machines was imperative.
The EWM machines have a technological advantage characterised by a high level of efficiency, resource conservation and sustainability.
No matter what the process – whether using metal inert gas (MIG) or Metal Active Gas (MAG) electrodes, plasma or tungsten-electrode inert gas (TIG) welding machines – this particular range is high quality, user friendly and versatile. It also allows all apprentices to try a variety of different welding techniques.
The solution
Luckily for these TAFEs, BOC’s local approach to customer relations and engagement has turned what was good basic training, into exceptional industrial, work-ready training – where BOCs technical knowledge in the industry has supported Tony and his colleagues.
BOC has worked tirelessly with Tony, other staff and students to first talk about the equipment they needed to upgrade too, and second, when they finally got funding and installation, train them on how best to use it with the gases BOC has been supplying both TAFEs for many years.
After 23 years teaching in TAFE and coming from industry itself, Tony said the relationship with BOC over the past four years has made all the difference.
“It was around three years ago when we finally managed to get TAFE funding for six new machines, then 12 months later a tornado and bad weather smashed skylights in the Armidale workshop and rain destroyed the older equipment. We therefore had the perfect opportunity to upgrade. Now we have 30 machines in Tamworth and 15 in Armidale,” he said.
“These new EWM machines have lifted the technology and features we can offer apprentices and their employers, as they have a broad range. They can be used as a basic welding machine for beginners and then they open up to a full range of features to progress apprentices through their studies.
“The students are now really enjoying using the huge range of technical features of the machines. Before we only had a basic welder with two dials. This total upgrade would not have been possible without the support, technical expertise and encouragement of the BOC team,” Tony said.
Benefits
The key benefits of this unique working relationship are that students are getting first-hand experience on the best technology available learning that the finished weld appearance and quality of work is fully dependent on the machine and the gas mix used.
Excelling in using these techniques are what makes these apprentices ‘top guns’ – especially as you need to ‘fire’ the wire used for the weld through a gun-like tool, usually done by hand but can also be done by robots, or a mixture of both – a cobot (collaborative robot used to automate welding processes).
A robot is next on these New England TAFEs’ wish list, so watch this space.
The ultimate benefit is that this approach has helped transform how Tamworth and Armidale TAFEs can better prepare the future generation of welding apprentices and equip them with the skills needed for the real world.
For welders this means understanding how using BOC performance gases and EWM high end machines can help achieve quality output, higher productivity and cost efficiencies for the metal fabrication businesses they work for.
The relationship between BOC and these two TAFE colleges is ongoing and they are exchanging ideas and knowledge on a regular basis.
“BOC always provides great demonstrations when there’s a new product or new use for a gas,” said Tony.
At the end of November last year, an open day/training event was hosted by BOC and its robotic partner, Diverseco. This three-day event was held at the BOC Gas & Gear in Tamworth showcasing the latest cobot technology, along with EWM welders including the Xnet welding management system and the Soldamatic augmented reality welding simulator from Weld Australia.
TAFE students and customers were invited, and interest proved high, with three days’ worth of personalised welding application demonstrations and expert advice sessions soon booking out.
BOC demonstrations clearly showcased how having the latest welding technology and the right partnership can make a difference to customers’ productivity.