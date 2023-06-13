New England TAFEs producing ‘top-gun’ metal workers

The New England area has many thriving industries where well-trained welders and metal workers are in high demand in sectors such as agriculture, forestry, mining, manufacturing and aviation.

This is one reason of many that apprenticeships are booming locally said Tony Walsh, Head Teacher of Engineering at New South Wales Department of Education and Communities and who oversees all apprentice training programs at Tamworth and Armidale TAFEs.

“There’s a huge demand for apprenticeships in the metal and welding sphere. On average we used to take on around 24 to 30 students each year for both schools, now it is 50 plus, so the numbers have doubled,” he said.

“The fact that apprentice tradies are also sought-after by employers is also fuelling this demand and there are many incentives out there to get people trained, and in our case, on first-class equipment and gases.”

This observation reflects the current demand for apprenticeships nationwide, when the National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER) report on apprenticeship and traineeship numbers dated 25 March 2022, revealed that across Australia, commencements for the 12 months to September 2021 had increased by 88.1 per cent compared to the previous 12-month period.