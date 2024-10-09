New electrified reactor could cut key industry emissions

Industries like chemical manufacturing, fertiliser production and hydrogen generation could significantly cut emissions, improve efficiency and lower costs using a newly developed electrified reactor as an alternative to high-temperature industrial processes.

According to a paper published in Applied Catalysis B: Environment and Energy, the electrified reactor is a significant improvement over traditional methods, which rely on fossil fuel combustion to achieve high temperatures.

These industries typically rely on fossil fuels to power reactions that reach temperatures above 900°C, contributing significantly to global carbon emissions.

Monash engineers have developed an electrified reactor that offers a sustainable solution for the dry reforming of methane (DRM), a high-temperature process used to make certain chemicals including methanol, ammonia and synthetic fuels.

Powered by renewable energy, the study found the reactor could cut carbon emissions by 60 per cent while boosting efficiency.

Lead researcher Professor Akshat Tanksale, Deputy Director of ARC Research Hub for Carbon Utilisation and Recycling and Carbon Theme Leader at the Woodside Monash Energy Partnership, said innovations like the electrified reactor were crucial as industries look to decarbonise without sacrificing productivity or profitability.

“Instead of relying on fossil fuel combustion, industries can now power these reactions in a sustainable way, cutting both operational costs and emissions,” said Tanksale.

“Our electrified reactor shows remarkable efficiency, converting 96 per cent of methane into usable energy, surpassing the 75 per cent conversion rate of traditional methods.”

“The compact, modular nature of this reactor allows for easy integration into existing infrastructure, enabling rapid deployment and scaling at industrial sites without major disruptions.”

At the heart of the breakthrough is a bespoke structured reactor that uses 3D-printed monoliths designed to maximise surface area for greater efficiency.

“By using 3D-printed monoliths and a precise catalyst coating technique, we were able to optimise surface area and performance, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in methane reforming technology,” said Tanksale.



This project was supported by the Woodside Monash Energy Partnership and the Australian Research Council.