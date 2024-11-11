New Ego Pharmaceuticals Tubes save tones of packaging

Image: Ego Pharmaceuticals

Ego Pharmaceuticals has made improvements to the packaging of its iconic QV products, as environmental sustainability is becoming more and more crucial.

In a move that aims to save around 18 tonnes of packaging waste from landfill every year1, all QV tube products are now being transitioned from laminate to LDPE packaging.

Laminate packaging cannot be recycled in Australia due to the recycling facilities not being able to process the components of the laminate, whereas LDPE can easily be recycled by customers in their kerbside recycle bins.

This change signifies the company’s commitment to sustainability, and reflects Ego’s determination to implement changes that positively impact the environment.

The transition is already underway, with a mix of QV tube products for the Australian, Asian and Middle Eastern markets having already been switched to the new packaging.

The rest of the applicable products are set to follow over the next 12 months, dependant on production timing.

“This project has been two years in the making, and has involved extensive production and stability trials for key products,” said Ego’s Packaging Projects & Studio manager, Simone Thomassen.

“This meticulous approach ensures that the transition to LDPE packaging maintains the high standards of product quality that consumers expect from the QV brand.”

Ego collaborated with Impact International on this project, an Australian company known for its commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing of plastic tubes.

Their sustainable practices include a privately-owned solar farm, a no heavy metals policy, extensive recycling efforts, and their own sustainable forest that can offset the raw materials used to manufacture their tubes.

This project brings Ego a step closer to achieving their goal of having 100% of their packaging for cosmetic products being reusable or recyclable, and therefore meeting our APCO and ANZPAC targets.