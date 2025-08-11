New DroneShield product targets civilian drone threats

Image: DroneShield

DroneShield Limited has launched SentryCiv, a subscription-based, AI-enabled counterdrone solution tailored for the civilian market.

The Australian-listed company (ASX: DRO) said SentryCiv offers a cost-effective, nonemitting security layer designed to protect high-risk, non-military environments from growing drone threats. Potential users include airports, utilities, data centres, stadiums, government buildings, energy infrastructure, power grids, correctional facilities and corporate campuses.

While DroneShield has not yet put a dollar figure on potential sales, it expects material demand from the civilian sector and will provide guidance as more information becomes available.

“As drone threats continue to proliferate worldwide, critical infrastructure is increasingly vulnerable to malicious and unauthorised drone activity,” said Oleg Vornik, DroneShield CEO. “SentryCiv offers a comprehensive, scalable solution that provides real-time detection and situational awareness. This next-gen technology is engineered to seamlessly integrate into existing security frameworks, enabling a rapid response to potential threats without disrupting operations.”

Technology designed for non-military budgets

Recognising that many civilian and public safety customers operate on tighter budgets than defence agencies, SentryCiv is available purely on a subscription/SaaS basis, with no upfront purchase cost. Quarterly software updates expand detection capabilities, improve performance and add features to counter new drone models and tactics.

Key features include:

Integrated Command & Control – SentryC2 Civ platform provides real-time alerts, threat prioritisation, customisable zones, data logging, and integration with third-party systems.

– SentryC2 Civ platform provides real-time alerts, threat prioritisation, customisable zones, data logging, and integration with third-party systems. Drone signal detection and identification – DroneLocator technology tracks drones and their operators beyond RemoteID standards.

– DroneLocator technology tracks drones and their operators beyond RemoteID standards. Detection without disruption – The RFAI™ engine identifies many common drone models without interfering with communications.

Tom Adams, DroneShield’s director of public safety, said: “Airspace security for critical infrastructure and public safety has never been more urgent. SentryCiv represents our commitment to making advanced counter-drone solutions accessible and affordable for non-military sectors. This solution is a game-changer for industries like corrections, aviation and utilities, providing cost-effective, reliable means of protecting critical assets from evolving drone threats.”

DroneShield says its proven military-grade technology has been adapted into a user-friendly civilian platform, giving operators on-the-ground detection and identification capabilities. The company plans to continue enhancing the product to keep critical sectors ahead of emerging threats.